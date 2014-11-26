STOCKHOLM Nov 26 Vitrolife AB

* Vitrolife AB (publ) completes the acquisition of Unisense FertiliTech A/S and has therefore resolved to carry out a non-cash issue

* Says in line with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the has today resolved to carry out a non-cash issue of 1,879,179 shares, constituting part of the purchase sum for the acquisition of FertiliTech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: