BRIEF-BioScrip announces CFO transition
* BioScrip Inc says appointment of Stephen M. Deitsch to positions of senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer, effective April 24, 2017
STOCKHOLM Nov 26 Vitrolife AB
* Vitrolife AB (publ) completes the acquisition of Unisense FertiliTech A/S and has therefore resolved to carry out a non-cash issue
* Says in line with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the has today resolved to carry out a non-cash issue of 1,879,179 shares, constituting part of the purchase sum for the acquisition of FertiliTech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BioScrip Inc says appointment of Stephen M. Deitsch to positions of senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer, effective April 24, 2017
* Aphria raises $100 million to fund continued expansion of production capacity and other strategic opportunities