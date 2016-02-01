DUBAI Feb 1 Saudi Telecom Co 7010.SE (STC) will
buy a further 25.8 percent of Viva for 1.59 billion
riyals ($424.00 million), taking majority control of its
affiliate following the close of a voluntary tender offer period
for the Kuwaiti firm's shares.
This will raise STC's stake in Viva to 51.8 percent, the
Saudi firm said in a bourse statement on Monday. The former
monopoly currently owns 26 percent of Viva, which rapidly won
market share after launching services in 2008 and turned
profitable four years later.
STC in December said it would offer 1 dinar ($3.30) per
share for all shares in Viva it did not own, a proposal Viva's
board described as unfair.
Viva's shares had hit a record high of 1.1 dinars before STC
revealed its offer price, but Gulf stock markets have since slid
following a renewed slump in oil prices. Viva's shares ended
Sunday at 0.940 dinars.
Kuwaiti state institutions own about 16 percent of Viva,
Reuters data shows.
($1 = 0.3031 Kuwaiti dinars)
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
