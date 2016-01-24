DUBAI Jan 24 Viva Kuwait, currently
the subject of a takeover offer from its main shareholder,
reported a 9 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Sunday.
The Saudi Telecom Co (STC) affiliate made a net
profit of 10.1 million dinars ($33.26 million) in the three
months to Dec. 31. This compares with a profit of 11.1 million
dinars in the year-earlier period, according to a statement
posted on the Kuwait bourse.
Fourth-quarter operating revenue was 72.5 million dinars,
compared to 64.9 million dinars a year ago.
Viva competes with Ooredoo Kuwait, a unit of
Qatar's Ooredoo, and Zain.
Viva's 2015 profit was 43.0 million dinars, up 6 percent
from the same period in 2014, it said in a statement
STC, which owns 26 percent of Viva, in December announced it
would offer 1 dinar per share to buy out Viva's remaining
shareholders.
The company's board of directors recommended not to
distribute any dividends for 2015, the statement said.
($1 = 0.3037 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Archana Narayanan)