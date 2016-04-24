DUBAI, April 24 Viva Kuwait reported a
5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, despite an
uptick in revenues for the telecom operator.
The Saudi Telecom Co (STC) subsidiary made a net
profit of 9.8 million dinars ($32.5 million) in the three months
to Mar. 31, it said in a statement. This compares with a profit
of 10.4 million dinars in the year-earlier period.
SICO Bahrain had forecast Viva Kuwait would make a quarterly
profit of 10.7 million dinars.
Viva did not give any reason for the decline in year-on-year
profit in the statement. However, the operator noted that
first-quarter revenue was 70.5 million dinars, up 6 percent from
a year ago.
Viva competes with Ooredoo Kuwait, a unit of
Qatar's Ooredoo, and Zain.
STC upped its stake in Viva to 51.8 percent, from 26
percent, earlier this year after making a buyout offer to all
other shareholders.
($1 = 0.3020 Kuwaiti dinars)
