DUBAI Aug 2 Mobile operator Viva Kuwait
reported an 8 percent rise in second-quarter profit on
Sunday.
The firm, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom, the
Gulf's No.1 telecom operator by market value, made a net profit
of 11.22 million dinars ($37.05 million) in the three months to
June 30, up from 10.41 million dinars a year earlier, it said in
a bourse statement.
Second-quarter revenue was 67.87 million dinars, against
58.11 million dinars a year ago.
($1 = 0.3028 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)