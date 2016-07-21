DUBAI, July 21 Viva Kuwait reported a
15 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Thursday as the
telecom operator struggled amid a broad economic slowdown linked
to low oil prices.
The Saudi Telecom Co (STC) subsidiary made a net
profit of 9.57 million Kuwaiti dinars ($31.65 million) in the
three months to June 30, it said in a statement. This compares
with a profit of 11.22 million dinars in the year-earlier
period.
SICO Bahrain forecast Viva would make a quarterly profit of
10.32 million dinars.
Second-quarter revenue was 69.45 million dinars, up from
67.87 million dinars a year ago.
Viva competes with Ooredoo Kuwait, a unit of
Qatar's Ooredoo, and Zain.
STC upped its stake in Viva to 51.8 percent from 26 percent
earlier this year, after making a buyout offer to all other
shareholders.
($1 = 0.3024 Kuwaiti dinars)
