DUBAI Dec 14 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) will offer 1 dinar ($3.30) per share to buy out other shareholders in its Kuwaiti affiliate Viva, the former monopoly said on Monday in what amounts to a 9 percent discount on Viva's last closing price.

STC has received Kuwait market regulator approval for the takeover offer, with the buyout period running from Dec. 27 to Jan. 31, according to a statement to Riyadh's bourse.

STC currently owns 26 percent of Viva and in November announced plans to acquire up to 100 percent of the unit's shares.

Viva's shares are up 20 percent since STC's initial takeover announcement, ending Sunday at 1.1 dinars.

Viva, which competes with Zain and Ooredoo Kuwait , listed on Kuwait's bourse in December 2014, nearly six years after it completed an initial public offer of shares.

($1 = 0.3031 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)