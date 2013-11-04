SINGAPORE Nov 4 Units of Viva Industrial Trust
fell 1.9 percent when they opened for trading on
Monday in Singapore where the real estate investment trust
raised S$463.3 million ($372.59 million).
Units of the REIT, which mainly manages business parks in
Singapore, opened at S$0.765 from the offer price of S$0.78.
Viva Industrial Trust is the seventh real estate investment
trust or business trust that has listed on the SGX this year.
REITs have attracted investors seeking yields in a
low-interest environment in the past few years in Singapore, but
the sentiment has soured this year on expectations the free flow
of cheap cash will end sooner rather than later.
The FT ST REIT index has fallen 5 percent so
far this year after a 37 percent jump in 2012, lagging the
benchmark Straits Times Index's 1 percent gain year to
date.
A S$200 million issuance to cornerstone investor Summit SPV,
owned by Chinese property billionaire Tong Jinquan, and a S$165
million initial public offering form the bulk of the proceeds.
The rest comes from securities issued to sponsors and United
Engineers Developments Pte Ltd.
($1 = 1.2435 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill)