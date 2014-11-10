Nov 10 Vivanco Gruppe AG :

* Says Q3 EBITDA was 1.2 million euros, quarterly net income of 0.1 million euros (prior-year quarter EBITDA loss of 0.8 million euros and net loss 1.5 million euros)

* Says Q3 revenues 19.2 million euros with more than 12 pct over the same period last year

* Says 9-month EBITDA of 2.3 million euros (+ 5.9 million euros over previous year)

* Expects 2014 consolidated net income of more than planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: