PARIS Feb 19 French clothing retailer Vivarte
said on Friday it had picked a new chief executive and that one
of its main shareholder, investment fund GoldenTree Asset
Management LLC, was looking to reduce its stake in the company.
Vivarte, owner of brands including Kookai, Naf Naf and
Chevignon, said it had named Monoprix chief executive Stephane
Macquaire to replace Richard Simonin, who led the troubled
Vivarte through its restructuring as CEO since October 2014.
Macquaire, 41, who will leave Monoprix, controlled by French
retailer Casino, on May 8, will join Vivarte during
the second quarter of 2016, the statement said.
"Richard Simonin put the group's recovery on the right
track, putting out the most urgent fires. Today the investment
funds-shareholders picked someone for the medium-term," a
Vivarte spokesman said.
Following a 2014 restructuring, Vivarte is owned by a group
led by investment funds Alcentra Ltd., Babson Capital Management
LLC, Oaktree Capital Group LLC and GoldenTree Asset Management.
GoldenTree was looking to reduce its stake below a level
where it would no longer be a reference shareholder nor hold a
board seat, Vivarte's spokesman said. He would not say what
GoldenTree's current stake was.
"The other three reference shareholders have started a
process to find another reference shareholder," he said.
The spokesman denied that the changes were tied to strategic
differences among shareholders.
Vivarte, which has faced falling sales and profits amid a
stagnant economy and high unemployment, said its statement on
Friday that the first months of its 2015/16 fiscal year starting
Sept. 1, 2015 showed "improved results".
