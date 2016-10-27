PARIS Oct 27 French clothing retailer Vivarte
on Thursday dismissed CEO Stephane Maquaire just months after
appointing him, a move which was criticised by the head of the
board, who resigned from his own position in protest.
Vivarte, owner of brands including Kookai, Naf Naf and
Chevignon, is owned by a group led by investment funds Alcentra,
Babson, Oaktree and GLG Partners.
"Following the decision by a majority of the board to
terminate the employment of Stephane Maquaire, I have
immediately resigned from my mandates as independent
administrator and president of the board of Vivarte group to
show I disagreed with this decision," Pierre-Antoine Gailly said
in a statement sent to Reuters.
Maquaire, who was picked for the chief executive job in
February, had presented in September a 500 million euro, 5-year
plan that included selling about a hundred shoe stores to set
the highly-indebted group back on track.
But a majority of the shareholders, who had initially backed
the plan, decided they wanted more assets to be sold to get more
cash more quickly, sources close to the issue said.
Maquaire will be replaced by Patrick Puy, who has managed a
number of struggling firms for the same investment funds, the
sources said.
Vivarte's turnover had dropped to 2.2 billion euros for the
year 2015-2016 which ended in August from 2.4 billion in
2014-2015, while its debt nearly doubled in two years to about
1.5 billion euros from 800 million in the summer 2014.
