LONDON Oct 4 French clothing retailer Vivarte
is talking to lenders about potentially resetting its loan
covenants to make its 2 billion euro($2.72 billion) debt pile
easier to manage, banking sources said on Friday.
Vivarte, which is owned by private equity firm Charterhouse,
breached leverage and interest covenants on its leveraged loans
in May.
Vivarte said it had been hit by an unfavourable economic and
consumer environment in France, made worse by weather
conditions. [ID: nL6N0FN29N]
The company has also breached August's covenant tests,
investors said, but lenders are confident that a long-term
solution can be found.
Vivarte has around 600 million euros of cash on its balance
sheet and does not require a full debt restructuring as it is
able to meet debt repayments for the next three years.
"Vivarte is expected to have breached covenants again and we
are prepared to enter talks with the company around this," one
investor said.
Vivarte declined to comment on the covenant reset.
IN TALKS
Talks with banks and investors are expected to focus on
amending loan documents to prevent further covenant breaches
which will allow Vivarte to meet its debt targets in future.
Sponsor Charterhouse could also opt to inject fresh equity
into the business, banking sources said.
Vivarte will also discuss its latest financial results and
new business strategy with lenders.
The company is aiming to refurbish around 150 stores next
year after a successful trial in 20 stores where turnover
improved by more than 20-35 percent in the refurbished stores.
"I will present the very first promising commercial results
of the new strategy ... I am sure that our financing partners
will be convinced by all the work done during the last year, and
will support Vivarte's ambitious organic growth plan," said Marc
Lelandais, Vivarte's President.
Charterhouse bought Vivarte in 2007 backed by leveraged
loans totalling 3.43 billion euros which have held their value
in the secondary market.
Vivarte's term loans were trading at 85.5 percent of face
value and 90 percent of face value on Friday, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
($1 = 0.7340 euros)
