By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 10
LONDON, March 10 French retailer Vivarte has
made a start to restructure its burdensome debt pile by entering
a four-month conciliation process, the company announced in a
statement on Monday.
A mandataire ad hoc was previously appointed to mediate
talks between Vivarte and its lenders after Vivarte failed to
get agreement from two-thirds of its lenders to suspend loan
covenant tests by a deadline of January 22. In response, lenders
appointed financial advisory firm Houlihan Lokey.
Last month, Vivarte said during a first meeting between its
lenders and the mandataire that the company would hold off
making any payments on its debt.
Vivarte has now entered into a conciliation process to
restructure its debt. The mandataire has become a 'Conciliateur'
and will negotiate a way forward between the company and its
lenders.
At the same time, 90 percent of lenders have agreed to a
suspension of Vivarte's next debt payment, the statement said.
The payment was due this month.
One likely outcome of the conciliation process is a write
down of some of Vivarte's debt in return for equity.
Charterhouse is expected to stay involved in the company,
banking sources said.
Vivarte was bought by Charterhouse in 2007 backed by
leveraged loans totalling 3.43 billion euros ($4.75 billion). It
has been hit by an unfavourable economic and consumer
environment in France and previously breached its loan
covenants.
($1 = 0.7214 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)