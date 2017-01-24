* Unions fear large-scale job cuts
* Vivarte could become French election issue
PARIS Jan 24 Private-equity backed French
clothing retailer Vivarte plans to sell loss-making shoe brand
Andre and cut jobs at its Vivarte Services arm as part of larger
efforts to restructure the heavily-indebted group, union sources
told Reuters.
Vivarte, the owner of brands including Kookai, Naf Naf, La
Halle and Chevignon, has been owned since 2014 by a group led by
investment funds Alcentra, Babson, Oaktree and GLG Partners.
The company, whose profits and sales have fallen amid
competition from larger clothing retail chains such as H&M
, Kiabi and Primark, has been trying to restructure its
business for several years.
Vivarte's fate is also threatening to become an election
issue, with France's Presidential vote due in April and May,
since unions fear it could result in as many as 1,500 job cuts
out of a total workforce of 17,000.
Andre, which employs 750 people, will be sold to an unnamed
buyer, Vivarte told a union meeting on Tuesday, sources said.
At a separate meeting on Vivarte Services, which handles
logistics and administrative services, Vivarte unveiled plans to
cut 57 jobs out of 250 and transfer 75 jobs, the sources added,
while a meeting over the La Halle brand is still under way.
Officials at Vivarte were not available for comment.
Vivarte's debt has doubled over the past two years to about
1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), while revenues have fallen to
2.2 billion euros in 2015-16 from 2.4 billion euros in 2014-15.
It closed nearly 300 stores and cut more than 1,600 jobs in
France in 2015, and last year ousted chief executive Stephane
Maquaire just months after appointing him.
Maquaire had presented a 500 million euro, 5-year plan that
included selling about a hundred shoe stores to help Vivarte get
back on track, but faced opposition from shareholders who wanted
more assets to be sold, sources close to the issue said.
($1 = 0.9321 euros)
(Reporting by Pascale Denis and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by
Sudip Kar-Gupta)