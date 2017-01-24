* Cutting nearly 600 jobs

* Vivarte's fate could become French election issue (adds Naf Naf sale, more details on job cuts)

PARIS Jan 24 Private-equity backed French clothing retailer Vivarte plans to sell its Andre and Naf Naf brands and cut nearly 600 jobs as part of efforts to restructure the heavily-indebted group, union sources told Reuters.

Vivarte, whose brands include Kookai, La Halle, Caroll, Minelli and Chevignon, has been owned since 2014 by a group led by investment funds Alcentra, Babson, Oaktree and GLG Partners.

The company, whose profits and sales have fallen amid competition from larger clothing retail chains such as H&M , Kiabi and Primark, has been trying to restructure its business for several years.

The fate of Vivarte, which employs 17,000, is threatening to become an election issue due to the risk of large-scale job cuts, with France's Presidential vote due in April and May.

Loss-making shoe brand Andre, which employs 750 people, will be sold to an unnamed buyer, Vivarte told a union meeting on Tuesday, sources said.

The Naf Naf fashion brand, which employs 900 people, will also be sold, the sources added. This adds to plans to sell the Kookai, Pataugas and Chevignon brands decided last year.

At a separate meeting on Vivarte Services, which handles logistics and administrative services, Vivarte unveiled plans to cut 57 jobs out of 250 and transfer 75 jobs, sources said.

Vivarte also disclosed plans to close 147 La Halle aux Chaussures stores out of a total of 683 and re-group the other stores with those of La Halle aux Vetements, cutting about 530 job cuts in the process, added union sources.

Vivarte declined to comment.

Vivarte's debt has doubled over the past two years to about 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), while revenues have fallen to 2.2 billion euros in 2015-16 from 2.4 billion euros in 2014-15.

It closed nearly 300 stores and cut more than 1,600 jobs in France in 2015, and last year ousted chief executive Stephane Maquaire just months after appointing him.

Maquaire had presented a 500 million euro, 5-year plan that included selling Kookai, Pataugas and Chevignon, but faced opposition from shareholders who wanted more assets to be sold.

($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Reporting by Pascale Denis and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)