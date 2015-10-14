The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/files

PARIS French media group Vivendi said on Wednesday it had bought stakes in two French video game makers for 160 million euros ($183.04 million) in order to put its cash to use.

Vivendi bought a 6.6 percent stake Ubisoft for 140.3 million euros and a 6.2 percent stake in Gameloft for 19.7 million euros by buying their shares on the market.

($1 = 0.8741 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)