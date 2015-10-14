Amazon's moves beyond retail get Wall Street thumbs up, for now
SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.
PARIS French media group Vivendi said on Wednesday it had bought stakes in two French video game makers for 160 million euros ($183.04 million) in order to put its cash to use.
Vivendi bought a 6.6 percent stake Ubisoft for 140.3 million euros and a 6.2 percent stake in Gameloft for 19.7 million euros by buying their shares on the market.
Hulu said on Monday its soon-to-be-launched live TV streaming service will include content from NBCUniversal's networks.