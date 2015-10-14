BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
PARIS Oct 14 French media group Vivendi said on Wednesday it had bought stakes in two French video game makers for 160 million euros ($183.04 million) in order to put its cash to use.
Vivendi bought a 6.6 percent stake Ubisoft for 140.3 million euros and a 6.2 percent stake in Gameloft for 19.7 million euros by buying their shares on the market. ($1 = 0.8741 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)
By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, May 1 Chicago Mercantile Exchange nearby live cattle contracts on Monday settled with modest gains, supported by their discounts to last week's futures prices and robust wholesale beef demand, said traders. They said profit-taking, after futures spiked to new highs earlier in the session, capped nearby market advances and pressured other trading months. June ended up 0.100 cent per pound to 124.125 cents and posted a new high of 12