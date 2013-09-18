SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 A U.S. court has handed
down a preliminary decision to halt Vivendi SA's $8.2
billion deal to sell most of its stake in Activision Blizzard
Inc back to the U.S. company, the games publisher said
on Wednesday.
Last week, an Activision shareholder had filed a lawsuit
against both parties, seeking an injunction to the deal. The
company said the Delaware Chancery court had issued a
preliminary injunction on the deal.
"Activision Blizzard remains committed to the transaction
and is exploring the steps it will take to complete the
transaction as expeditiously as possible," the publisher said in
a statement.