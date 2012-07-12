PARIS, July 12 Vivendi Chairman
Jean-Rene Fourtou said the media-to-telecom conglomerate may
sell its $8.1 billion stake in video game publisher Activision
Blizzard Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing an
interview with the executive.
Fourtou said the move was "a possibility" and that Vivendi
is always looking at opportunities for all of its business,
Bloomberg reported.
A Vivendi spokesman confirmed Fourtou's comments.
Five sources close to the situation have told Reuters that
the company, whose chief executive, Jean-Bernard Levy, stepped
down last month, has started testing the appetite of possible
bidders for its Activision stake.
The group is anxious to prove that it is taking action to
address concerns over its huge debt burden and flagging share
price.