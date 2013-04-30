PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 31
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, April 30 Vivendi said on Tuesday that it would consider a public listing of its French telecom operator SFR, although it would first focus on turning around the business, whose profits have been hit by a new low-cost mobile rival.
"One of our priorities is to put in place the best strategy for SFR," said Jean-Rene Fourtou, chairman of the group, at the annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday.
"We could proceed to an initial public offering of SFR later," he said, adding that this would not be a short-term move and would be done after operational improvements. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Elena Berton)
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* AWARDED CONTRACTS TOTALLING AROUND CHF 80 MILLION FOR MB PERC UPGRADE CELL TECHNOLOGY FROM TWO PV CUSTOMERS IN ASIA