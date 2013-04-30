PARIS, April 30 Vivendi said it would continue its year-old strategy review in the coming months and renewed a pledge not to sell its telecom assets at cut-rate prices.

Chief Executive Jean-Francois Dubos, speaking at an annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, said the group and its board was taking the necessary time to make key decisions and would not cede to pressure that it was moving too slowly.

"Our goals are to reinforce our leading position in media and content, while maximising the value of our telecom assets," he said.

"We decided to take all the time needed to find ways to create value in our divestments even if it means that some will become impatient. We will advance calmly and without doing a fire sale of assets."

Vivendi sought to sell its Brazilian telecom unit GVT last year, but pulled the sale when the two offers it got were not high enough. It is now working on the sale of Maroc Telecom , and is evaluating offers from two Gulf telecom operators Etisalat and Ooredoo. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Elena Berton)