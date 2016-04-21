PARIS, April 21 Vivendi will seek to
buy stakes in telecom operators and seek industrial agreements
with the same groups to better distribute its content, Chief
Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said on Thursday at the group's
annual general meeting.
The media group, led by French tycoon Vincent Bollore, has
built up a 24.9 percent stake in Telecom Italia,
Italy's former monopoly, raising questions about its longer-term
plans for the group.
Telecom Italia's chairman, Giuseppe Recchi, was present at
Vivendi's shareholder meeting.
"Telecom operators are essential partners to distribute our
content to a larger audience," Puyfontaine said. "Vivendi
intends to forge close ties with telecom operators through stake
acquisitions or industrial agreements."
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)