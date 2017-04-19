PARIS, April 19 Proxy adviser ISS is
recommending to Vivendi's shareholders that they oppose
the re-election of French tycoon Vincent Bollore and the
appointment of his son Yannick as board members, documents
obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
ISS, citing concerns about a lack of independence of the
French media giant's board, is opposing 15 of 25 resolutions
which have been proposed ahead of an annual shareholders meeting
on April 25.
The proxy adviser, which says it has 1,700 clients globally
including major asset managers and hedge funds, is also
recommending that shareholders vote against the pay levels of
Vivendi's management board members, including that of chief
executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine.
Bollore, who's been chairing Vivendi's board since 2014, is
the company's biggest shareholder with a 20.65 percent stake.
His son Yannick heads advertising group Havas.
