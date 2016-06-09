(Adds analyst quote; updates share price)
By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, June 9 France's competition watchdog has
blocked a distribution rights deal between Vivendi's
Canal Plus and Qatar-controlled beIN Sports, delivering a blow
to billionaire businessman Vincent Bollore's efforts to revive
the French pay-TV channel.
Media and shipping tycoon Bollore had bet heavily on the
exclusive 1.7 billion euro ($1.93 billion) five-year deal for
sports content to stem a subscriber exodus that has accelerated
since he took the helm of Vivendi's board in 2014 with a vow to
cut costs and reshape Canal Plus.
"The duopoly that would have represented Canal Plus and beIN
Sports would have controlled 80 percent of sports rights" in
France, the competition authority's president, Bruno Lasserre,
said after announcing the veto.
Such market dominance was considered potentially detrimental
to consumers and internet providers that distribute beIN Sports
channels.
"Bollore will have to work on other options to restore Canal
Plus' profitability: increase subscription prices, acquire
companies to improve content offerings, keep on cutting costs,"
said Stephane Beyazian, an analyst at Raymond James.
Vivendi's shares were down 1.38 percent at 16.40 euros by
1451 GMT, against a 0.77 percent decline for France's CAC 40
blue-chip index.
Bollore has pledged to turn around the pay-TV channel, which
was founded 32 years ago and has let slip a commanding market
position that was forged by offering coded movies, soccer and
other popular sports and late-night pornography.
His first decisions to fire the channel's top management,
cut free content and put cult satirical puppet show "Les
Guignols" behind a pay wall, reduced to a weekly edition, came
in for fierce criticism in the media and on social media.
Bollore maintained that his priority was to stem losses at
Canal Plus' French channels. The losses totalled 264 million
euros in 2015 and could reach 400 million euros this year,
Vivendi has said.
Asked whether Canal Plus could be at risk of bankruptcy,
Lasserre said: "We don't think so. Is it a tragedy? I can't
imagine that the concerned actors haven't thought about
alternative strategies ... Canal Plus needs to reinvent itself."
Canal Plus had 5.5 million French subscribers in March 2016,
down 469,000 from the same month last year. Its audience has
shrunk since the Qatari group syphoned off much of its flagship
European soccer content.
Facing heavy competition from original content producers
such as Netflix and sport rights distributors such as
beIN Sports, Canal Plus needed to cut costs and reposition
itself, Bollore said.
It also faces new competition from telecoms groups such as
SFR, which controlled by Franco-Israeli tycoon Patrick
Drahi, who has acquired English Premier League soccer rights for
France and U.S.-based Discovery, owner of Eurosport.
French daily L'Opinion was first to report the veto.
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Paul Taylor, David Goodman and Alexandra Hudson)