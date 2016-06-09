PARIS, June 9 France's competition authority
rejected a distribution rights deal between Vivendi's
Canal Plus and Qatar-controlled beIN Sports aimed at stemming
the French pay TV channel's loss of customers, a source close to
the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Vivendi, led by tycoon Vincent Bollore, said in February it
was in talks with beIN Sports to gain exclusive distribution
rights in France for major soccer tournaments for five years.
French daily L'Opinion was first to report the veto. The
competition authority is due to make an announcement later on
Thursday.
