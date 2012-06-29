* Activision, Maroc Telecom seen as sale candidates
* News Corp style split seen likely
* SFR future in doubt after Combes withdrawal
* Bollore future role eyed
* Shares gain 3 pct, close at 4-month high
By Christian Plumb and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, June 29 Three months ago, Vivendi's
veteran chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy, under fire
for a slumping stock price, said asset sales were "not taboo".
Now he has quit, the French group could be looking at a more
dramatic shake-up than he could have imagined.
Video game maker Activision Blizzard and Maroc
Telecom head up the list of candidates for sale,
analysts and bankers said, but his successors could now also
mull a Murdoch-style split of the business into a telecom and
media arm.
"Look at what Murdoch announced, look at all the precedents
of a well executed split, and it always releases the
conglomerate discount and it creates a lot of value for the
shareholders," said one source close to the matter adding while
Levy had been opposed to such a move, Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou
was "much more pragmatic."
Vivendi, whose debt burden soared by roughly a third last
year to 12 billion euros ($15 billion), has seen its stock price
slump 13 percent this year on growing concern about competition
faced by its long-time cash cow, French telecoms operator SFR.
The company, which also controls assets including Universal
Music Group and Brazilian telecoms operator GVT, provided few
clues as to the strategic differences that divided Levy, who is
quitting after nearly a decade, and the company's board.
But there seemed little doubt that Levy had stood for
keeping intact most of the empire that he had built, while the
board was eager to look at ways to boost the company's stock
price and slash debt.
"I have the impression that all options are open with the
exception of a full split of the group, which seems less
likely," said one Paris-based banker. "But certainly asset sales
are likely."
While speculation swirled around Activision, in which the
company owns a 60 percent stake, a split of the group into media
and telecom assets, echoing News Corp's similar move
announced earlier this week, also looked increasingly likely.
"It is quite likely to happen," the source said. "My feeling
is that once the dust has settled, in 5 or 10 days, they will
start inviting bankers to talk to them."
The source said Activision was "perhaps the asset that is
going to go first", adding the company could raise money by
selling blocks of the Nasdaq-listed company on the market. Levy
had seen such moves as a sign of weakness, but a new management
team might be more willing to break with precedent, he said.
An outright sale would be more complicated, given a lack of
apparent buyers for Activision, said Wedbush analyst Michal
Pachter, adding an alternative would be for Vivendi to use
Activision to borrow heavily than pay a major dividend out to
shareholders and spin the company off.
"If I am right that there are no buyers. I think the only
option left to Vivendi is to lever up Activision's balance sheet
and dividend out all of its cash, then spin the company off,"
Pachter said.
Analysts at Liberum Capital also said SFR itself could go on
the block. But such a move would constitute a huge about-face
just a year after the group bet big on the French telecoms
business, spending 7.75 billion euros to assume full control of
it from Vodafone.
Sources said on Thursday that Vodafone European head Michel
Combes, who had been set to take the reins at SFR, would no
longer make the switch, boosting uncertainty about the future of
the unit, which is struggling with competition from upstart
rival Iliad.
A sale of Vivendi's Brazilian GVT unit may be less likely
given it is the country's fastest-growing telecom firm and
indeed the fastest growing business Vivendi has at the moment.
BOLLORE RETURNS
Vivendi shares, which jumped on Thursday, rose 3.1 percent
to close at 14.63 euros.
"With what is going on with the company, we can think that
there will be significant changes in the outline of the group, a
major modification to this conglomerate," said Yohan Salleron, a
fund manager at Mandarine Gestion in Paris. "But it seems too
early to buy in the sense that we have no idea what is going to
happen. You do not even know what you are buying at this point."
Still, Levy's exit was greeted by various analyst upgrades
on optimism that group Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou would now move
to make shareholder returns his priority, especially with the
imminent return to the board of longtime activist investor
Vincent Bollore.
"Given his background, we would view his arrival as a
positive given his reputation for accelerating value creation
via asset sales or cost-cutting," Jefferies analyst Will Smith
said in a research note, speculating that Activision and Maroc
Telecom, the largest telecom operator in Morocco, could
be sold.
Liberum Capital's Ian Whittaker, said he viewed SFR itself
as a sales candidate, acknowledging that such a move "might seem
odd" given that SFR is expected to produce 38 percent of the
group's profit in 2012.
Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, who has been on the acquisition
trail in Europe, boosting his stake in Dutch telecom KPN
, could be a candidate to buy it, he said.
Vivendi is under pressure not just from disappointed
shareholders but also from bondholders who have become
increasingly worried about its growing debt, likely to be
exercerbated by a U.S. jury's demand that it pay Liberty Media
Corp $954.6 million in damages.
While some analysts and bankers have said a Murdoch-style
split of the group could unlock value, one at Exane BNP Paribas
said last month that such a move "would aggravate, not solve the
debt issue, unless there is complex financial engineering".
Vivendi, rated in the mid-triple B area, has ten
euro-denominated bonds outstanding, the majority of which mature
over the next five years.
The group's five-year credit default swap level is currently
at around 215bp, having risen by around 6bp or 3 percent on
Friday morning. It stood at around 170bp at the beginning of the
year.