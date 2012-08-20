PARIS Aug 20 France's Vivendi
reshuffled its board, appointing Jean-Yves Charlier as head of
telecoms and giving the chairman of pay-TV channel Canal +,
Bertrand Meheut, the task of reviewing its media and content
activities.
Charlier will take the telecoms job in October after
quitting as head of interactive learning company Promethean and
leaving the supervisory board of telecoms and media conglomerate
Vivendi.
In his new post Charlier, who until now chaired the
supervisory board's strategic committee, will continue to
participate in Vivendi's strategic review in his new post, the
company said in a statement on Monday.
Vivendi's Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy stepped down in
June over a strategy dispute with the group's supervisory board,
paving the way for possible disposals to shake up its flagging
share price.
Levy for now has been replaced by Jean-Francois Dubos, the
company's general counsel.
Vivendi has been reviewing its conglomerate structure and
seeking ideas on how to reverse its stock slump, while its SFR
telecom business has been hammered by fresh competition in the
French mobile market since January.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Anthony Barker)