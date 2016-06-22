PARIS, June 22 Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore said on Wednesday the media giant was interested in entering the publishing business to broaden its content offerings.

"It's an essential element for content," Bollore told a hearing of the French Senate's cultural affairs committee.

Bollore would be likely to support future initiatives by Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine to take Vivendi into publishing, the chairman added, without elaborating.

Bollore, whose family-controlled Bollore Group owns 15.33 percent of Vivendi, has launched an acquisition spree since taking over as chairman in 2014.

Vivendi now owns about 24 percent of Telecom Italia and recently took control of Mediaset's pay-TV business as well as mobile video games maker Gameloft.

