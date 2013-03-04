PARIS, March 4 French conglomerate Vivendi reaffirmed on Monday that it would propose the appointment of French industrialist Vincent Bollore to its supervisory board at its annual shareholder meeting on April 30.

Bollore will be one of five new members of the board, who will also include Air France Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac, Vivendi said in a statement.

Vivendi had said in December that Bollore, who is the group's second-biggest shareholder, would join the board. The appointment must be ratified by shareholders. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)