PARIS Oct 16 French billionaire Vincent Bollore's holding group said it had upped its stake in media conglomerate Vivendi to 5 percent, from 4.41 percent at end-September, saying it wished to maintain this level over the long term.

Vivendi is in the midst of reviewing its strategy and portfolio of businesses in a bid to boost its stock price.

Bollore said in a press release it held 66 million shares, or 5.01 percent of Vivendi, at Oct. 10. It had said on Sept. 27 that it owned 4.41 percent following the disposal of the Direct 8 and Direct Star television chains to Vivendi. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)