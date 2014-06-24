PARIS, June 24 Vincent Bollore said he believed
Vivendi can squeeze more value out of its three
business lines in pay-TV, Brazilian telecoms, and Universal
Music Group by making them work together.
"In reality there is hidden value at Vivendi," said Bollore
at the annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
"There are more synergies between the three business units
than Vivendi has been able to exploit in the past."
He gave as an example how GVT, Brazil's broadband
specialist, could be used to sell more television content based
on Canal Plus, France's pay-TV leader. GVT has some 700,000
pay-TV customers only one year after launching the service.
Bollore added that if he was voted as new chairman of
Vivendi's board, he would ask the board to name outgoing
chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou as honorary president.
"I think this young man still has a lot to give," said
Bollore of Fourtou, who is 75 years old and has been with
Vivendi since 2002.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Geert De Clercq)