(Corrects to say Vivendi has received expressions of interest,
not preliminary offers, from bidders in paragraph 1)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Leila Abboud
SAO PAULO/PARIS Nov 7 France's Vivendi SA
seeks to raise at least 7 billion euros ($8.9 billion)
from the sale of Brazilian unit GVT and has attracted
expressions of interest from at least four bidders, said two
sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
Both sources, who requested anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the issue, said Brazil's Grupo Oi SA,
Mexico's America Movil SAB, DirecTV and
Telecom Italia SpA were taking part in initial talks
involving GVT.
Several investment funds have also shown interest in GVT,
one of the sources added, without elaborating.
Vivendi, which is selling assets to cut debt and improve its
flagging share price, aims to receive binding offers for GVT in
the first quarter, both sources said. The GVT sale is a sign
that Paris-based Vivendi is looking to scale back its presence
in telecommunications to focus more on its media assets, the
sources said.
Vivendi decided to put GVT on the block this summer as it
undertakes a review of its portfolio of businesses in mobile
telephony, video games and music. Europe's largest media and
telecommunications conglomerate is also seeking a buyer for its
controlling stake in Maroc Telecom.
"Synergies between GVT and other Vivendi units were not as
strong as the company first imagined," one of the sources told
Reuters. "But that doesn't mean that Vivendi will go on a New
Year's sale mode and sell off GVT at any price. There is no way
that will happen."
Vivendi shares are up 28 percent since early April on hopes
that management could remake the company, keep robust dividend
payouts and protect the company's investment-grade rating.
The stock had shed 68 percent between January 2011 and March
this year, as investors questioned Vivendi's telecom-and-media
structure as well as its ability to sustain growth and profits
given tough competition for its French telecom unit, SFR.
A spokesman for Vivendi declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard in London and Danilo
Massoni in Milan; Editing by Todd Benson and Lisa Von Ahn)