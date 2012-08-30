PARIS Aug 30 Vivendi Chief Financial
Officer Philippe Capron said on Thursday that the conglomerate
was not now contemplating a break-up of its telecom and media
units to solve a deep share slump because of the way it would
impact the group's debt.
"Clearly a breakup would lead to very great difficulty in
apportioning of the debt," he said at an analyst conference.
"We don't see how to keep quality ratings on both sides [if
company was split in two]. A straight break up is not something
we are contemplating for the time being."
After media report in April that it was weighing a breakup
or asset sales, Vivendi reiterated in a statement that it was
committed to preserving its long-term debt rating.
"Whatever we do will be driven in large part to make sure
value is preserved for bondholders," said Capron.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)