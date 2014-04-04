PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 26
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, April 4 French soccer league says: * BeIN Sports wins lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 of French soccer rights * Vivendi's Canal+ wins lots 1 and 2 for 2016-2020 seasons * Canal+ and BeIN Sports paid 748.5 million euros per season for soccer rights
SEOUL, April 26 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday its first-quarter operating profit rose to 1.03 trillion won($915.08 million) from 39.5 billion won a year earlier, beating market expectations, as healthy demand for large-sized television panels boosted margins.