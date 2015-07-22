PARIS, July 22 France's longest-running
satirical TV programme, "Les Guignols", won a reprieve from
broadcaster Canal+ on Wednesday, ending speculation that the
irreverant puppet show faced the axe.
But the nightly show, which has poured scorn on French
politicians and celebrities since 1988, will switch from
free-to-air to a later subscription-only slot, the channel's new
boss Maxime Saada told Le Figaro, a move that will likely reduce
its audience.
"Les Guignols" is renowned for its ruthless caricaturing of
France's elite, featuring latex puppet versions of everyone from
presidents to sports stars.
Amid rumours of its imminent demise under parent Vivendi's
new Chairman Vincent Bollore, top French politicians
had leapt to the show's defence, citing concerns over freedom of
expression that were heightened in the wake of January's deadly
attacks on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.
Bollore, a billionaire tycoon who controls Vivendi through a
15 percent stake, had called for broad changes at Canal+ before
ousting Saada's predecessor Rodolphe Belmer earlier this month.
