PARIS Jan 21 Vivendi-owned French
pay-TV channel Canal+ has proposed further concessions to
regulators over its 2012 takeover of Bollore's Direct
8 TV channel after approval of the deal was overturned on
procedural and antitrust grounds.
Canal+ has pledged not to buy the rights for pay-TV and free
broadcasts of more than 20 recent French films per year,
according to a statement from competition regulators, in an
effort to resolve issues raised last month by France's highest
administrative court.
It also offered other concessions on re-broadcasting French
content on its two free-to-air channels.
The Competition Authority plans to consult France's
broadcast and telecom regulators, as well as rivals to Canal+,
between now and Feb. 3 as part of a review of whether the new
proposals will safeguard competition.
The sale of Direct 8 to Canal+ for around 279 million euros
($378 million) in Vivendi shares was validated by France's
competition authority in September 2012, but was challenged by
broadcasters TF1 and M6.
The two competitors were keen to ensure the enlarged Canal+
group, now active in both pay and free television, did not have
an unfair advantage when negotiating TV rights with film
producers and sports federations.
A spokesman for Canal+ declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan and Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark
Potter)