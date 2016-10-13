PARIS Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus said on Thursday it aimed to double the number of its French subscribers to 10.4 million by the end of next year after having reshuffled its offers and sealed new distribution agreements with internet providers Iliad and Orange.

"Our ambition is to double this number as soon as next year," distribution director Frank Cadoret said at a news conference. Canal Plus currently has about 5.2 million subscribers in France, he said.

Canal Plus unveiled on Thursday a new set of offers in France, with monthly subscriptions ranging from 19.9 euros ($22.3) to 99 euros, to try to stem recent, heavy losses of clients in the country.

($1 = 0.8928 euros)

