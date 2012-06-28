PARIS, June 28 Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy is stepping down from the French telecoms and media conglomerate in a dispute over strategy, the company said in a statement.

The company named Jean-Francois Dubos, the company's general counsel, as his replacement.

"Jean-Bernard Levy is stepping down as chairman of the management board following a divergence of views on the strategic development of the group," Vivendi said following a supervisory board meeting on Thursday.

Vivendi added that human resources head Stephane Roussel would be proposed as the new chief executive of telecom division SFR. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)