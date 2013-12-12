PARIS Dec 12 Vivendi is set to name
Herve Philippe, chief financial officer at advertising group
Havas, as its own new finance chief, according to Le
Monde newspaper.
The expected appointment is the latest in a broader
management reshuffle that has seen Vivendi's largest shareholder
Vincent Bollore stamp his mark on the group which is in the
throes of a fundamental restructuring and aims to spin off
French mobile telecoms firm SFR next year.
After Bollore rejected the candidacy of another contender,
Vivendi named Hearst Magazines' Arnaud de Puyfontaine as head of
media and content activities to run the remaining businesses
after the SFR spin-off - Universal Music Group, pay-TV company
Canal Plus and Brazilian telecoms operator GVT.
Bollore, who owns 5 percent of Vivendi, is also expected to
become the chairman of the group when current chairman Jean-Rene
Fourtou leaves after the spin-off.
Philippe, who has been chief financial officer of Havas
since 2005, is well known by Bollore, who owns 36.5 percent of
Havas.
He will replace Philippe Capron who is moving to the same
post at Veolia Environnement.
Vivendi declined to comment on Thursday.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Greg Mahlich)