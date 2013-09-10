PARIS, Sept 10 Vivendi Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou is expected to agree to step down by roughly summer 2014 as part of a deal to resolve a boardroom crisis with largest shareholder Vincent Bollore, said a person familiar with the situation.

Fourtou's role will be discussed at a Vivendi board meeting on Wednesday so it has yet to be finalised, the person said.

Bollore on Tuesday also moved to calm the tussle for influence at Vivendi by saying in a statement that he was not seeking the chief executive job at the group. The conflict between the two men was sparked when Bollore disagreed on the ongoing search for a new CEO for Vivendi, sources earlier told Reuters.

Fourtou, who saved Vivendi from bankruptcy in 2002, has been leading a major restructuring and asset sale programme to reshape Vivendi since spring of 2012, although he is not officially CEO.

Jean-Francois Dubos, a veteran executive, is the chief executive of Vivendi's management board, its equivalent of the CEO post.