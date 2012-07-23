PARIS, July 23 France's antitrust regulator
approved Vivendi's acquisition of two television
channels from industrialist Vincent Bollore on Monday but
attached certain conditions to protect competition.
In a related ruling, the Competition Authority also said
Vivendi's pay-TV business Canal+ would have to take certain
steps to offset the anti-competitive effects of its 2006
takeover of its main satellite competitor TPS.
The regulator withdrew its approval of that deal last year
when it found Canal+ had not respected its commitments.
Among the remedies are requiring Canal+ to sell its stake in
pay-TV movie channel Orange Cinema Series, co-owned with France
Telecom. The regulator will also require Canal+ to make
its movie channels available to other distributors via its
CanalSat bouquet of channels.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Leila Abboud; Editing by
Christian Plumb)