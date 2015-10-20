BRIEF-Spotify expected to do direct listing on NYSE later in 2017 or early 2018 - CNBC, citing sources
* Spotify, currently valued at $13 billion, expected to do direct listing on NYSE later in 2017 or early 2018 - CNBC, citing sources
PARIS Oct 20 French media group Vivendi said on Tuesday that the number of new subscribers of its pay-TV unit Canal+ rose 20 percent year-on-year in September.
Vivendi said in the same statement that it had decided to file a complaint to the French stock exchange watchdog (AMF) following the release of misleading information indicating a 10 percent drop in the number of Canal+ subscribers in Sept., which sent Vivendi shares sharply down.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
* Spotify, currently valued at $13 billion, expected to do direct listing on NYSE later in 2017 or early 2018 - CNBC, citing sources
* Discloseable transaction: provision of financial assistance and advance to an entity