* SFR plans 500 mln euros of cost cuts in 2013 - union
* To announce reorganisation, job cuts in November
* Bouygues to cut 556 jobs from telecom unit
By Gwénaëlle Barzic and Elena Berton
PARIS, July 3 Two of France's biggest telecom
groups plan cost-cutting measures that will lead to hundreds of
job losses as they struggle with cut-price competition that has
dramatically shaken up their home market.
SFR, a unit of conglomerate Vivendi, on Tuesday
told staff representatives the main points of a restructuring
plan involving voluntary redundancies.
SFR plans to make 500 million euros ($629 million) of cost
cuts in 2013 on top of the 450 million already targeted for 2012
as it grapples with low-cost competition, a union source told
Reuters on Tuesday.
And Bouygues Telecom, part of conglomerate Bouygues
, also presented a reorganisation plan to its works
council, saying it plans to cut 556 jobs from a 10,000 total
through voluntary redundancies in response to tougher
competition.
The measures come after the arrival in January of low-cost
player Free Mobile, touching off a price war that forced SFR,
France Telecom and Bouygues Telecom to spend heavily in
an attempt to retain customers.
Analysts say the fourth player will eventually turn France
into one of the toughest markets in Europe, with operating
margins in the mid-20s percent, down from the mid-to-high 30s
before Free Mobile's arrival.
The cost-cutting plan by SFR, which has lost 3 percent of
its customer base since the arrival of Free Mobile, comes as its
parent company considers an overhaul of its own structure,
including a possible breakup, after the departure of its chief
executive last week due to diverging views on Vivendi's
strategy.
An SFR spokesman said the details of the plan, aimed at
restoring its competitiveness, will be presented in November,
but declined to disclose the number of redundancies and the
extent of the cost cuts envisaged in the restructuring.
"Today we presented SFR's main strategic directions for the
future of SFR," the spokesman said. "The idea of this
presentation is to explain that we need to transform to restore
SFR's competitiveness in the market."
HIGH END
Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Kirby said the 950 million
euro savings were at the high end of expectations and "a large
number to come out of a cost base which has already been quite
tightly managed".
The union source told Reuters SFR plans to widen the gap
between its low-cost and value-added offers which will result in
a smaller number of products from September.
"There will be huge differences in terms of customer
relations and service," the source said.
The restructuring comes at a time of management upheaval at
both SFR and its parent company.
Coinciding with the departure of Vivendi CEO Jean-Bernard
Levy, Vivendi's human resources chief Stephane Roussel was
appointed to head SFR last week, instead of Michel Combes, whom
Levy had poached from Vodafone to lead a turnaround.
Roussel, speaking on the sidelines of a press conference on
Monday, said SFR continues to operate as usual despite the
sudden management reshuffle.
"What happened in the last few days hasn't had any impact on
the business," he told reporters.
Like peers France Telecom and Bouygues Telecom, SFR
has seen sales and margins shrink as it tries to respond to the
price war sparked by Iliad's Free Mobile. As a result,
it has predicted its core profit could drop between 12 and 15
percent in 2012.
Bouygues Telecom lost around 3.5 percent of its customer
base in the first quarter and has embarked on a 300 million euro
cost-cutting plan that will start to have an impact in 2013.
The group is facing a 10 percent sales decline this year,
with earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) expected to contract by 250 million euros.
A Bouygues spokesman said this target remains unchanged.