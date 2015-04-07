(Recasts with confirmation of exclusive talks)
By Gwénaëlle Barzic and Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 7 French media group Vivendi
has entered exclusive talks to buy 80 percent of
video-sharing website Dailymotion from telecom operator Orange
for 217 million euros ($236 million), the companies
said on Tuesday.
The offer won the backing of a "large majority" of Orange's
board, ahead of a rival bid from German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1, Orange chief Stephane Richard told a
parliamentary economic affairs committee.
Richard said Orange would keep the remaining 20 percent of
Dailymotion and a right of veto on key issues such as jobs as
part of the deal, which corresponds to an enterprise value for
Dailymotion of 265 million euros.
"Orange and Vivendi will now enter into a period of
exclusive negotiations in order to finalise the terms of this
operation," the companies said in a statement.
Orange said the deal would give Dailymotion "the means to
accelerate its growth and to turn it into one of the world's
largest content distribution platforms", adding that it would
use the proceeds to reinforce its digital business.
For Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore, the deal marked "a
first step in our ambition to create a large, global group that
is focused on media and content".
Vivendi is in a fight with activist shareholders over its
strategy and how it spends the proceeds from a radical slim-down
over the past two years. Having exited telecoms and video games,
Bollore and management want to build Vivendi into a stronger
media group by adding to its Universal Music Group and French
pay-TV operator Canal Plus, and making acquisitions.
Orange has been looking for a partner for over a year to
help Dailymotion expand internationally to try to compete with
much larger rival Google's YouTube.
The Vivendi negotiations come after Hong Kong conglomerate
PCCW said it had ended talks to form an alliance with
Dailymotion, citing the French government's desire to see the
video-sharing site remain in European hands.
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said last week that
Orange, in which the state is the biggest shareholder with about
25 percent, must consider all offers for Dailymotion, adding
that France was seeking to promote a strong European digital
sector.
In 2013, Orange was in talks to sell all or part of the site
to Yahoo, but the French government scuppered the deal
over concerns about a promising start-up being snapped up by a
U.S. giant.
Dailymotion counts 128 million unique visitors per month,
compared with 1 billion for YouTube, and achieves less than 100
million euros in annual sales.
($1 = 0.9210 euros)
(Writing by James Regan; Editing by Ingrid Melander, Leigh
Thomas and David Evans)