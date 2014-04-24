PARIS, April 24 Vivendi'a board of directors said on Thursday it will recommend to return 5 billion euros to the shareholders of the French media group over 2014 and 2015 on completion of ongoing disposals.

The board proposed to spend 1.34 billion for dividends this year, offering 1 euro per share, with 0.50 euros attributed to the 2013 performance and 0.50 euros - as extra payout. (Reporting by James Regan, writing by Maya Nikolaeva)