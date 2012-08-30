PARIS Aug 30 Vivendi finance head
Philippe Capron is upbeat on the prospects for winning approval
from European Union regulators for its Universal Music Group
unit's planned $1.9 billion acquisition of EMI Music labels, he
said on Thursday
"We've had constructive discussions for a long time with the
regulators," he said.
Asked whether Vivendi would still go forward with the deal
even if Universal had to sell 40-60 percent of EMI's European
business to get regulatory approval, he said: "We are committed
to the deal."
"At the end of the day, whatever remedies will have to be
given, it will still be a very interesting deal for us. We are
cautiously confident in a positive outcome."
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)