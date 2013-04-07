By David French and Dinesh Nair
| DUBAI, April 7
DUBAI, April 7 Abu Dhabi state-owned telecoms
company Etisalat has lined up an $8 billion
dual-tranche loan facility to finance its bid to acquire
Vivendi's stake in Maroc Telecom, bankers
working on the deal said.
French media group Vivendi aims to offload its 53 percent
holding in the Moroccan firm to help reduce its debt. Two other
potential suitors are also fighting over it - state-owned Qatar
Telecom and South Korea's KT Corp.
The stake has a market value of around $6 billion, and the
winning bidder is expected to eventually make an offer to buy
out the minority shareholders, which would add to the purchase
price.
Bidders are expected to arrange financing for the stake
purchase ahead of making final offers to Vivendi, which are due
at the end of April, the sources said.
Etisalat was not immediately available for comment.
The company, working with BNP Paribas as financial
adviser, is putting together an $8 billion financing, split
equally between a term loan and a bridge loan, which will be
refinanced later through a bond sale, three bankers said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
Etisalat, the largest telecoms firm in the United Arab
Emirates, is rated AA- by Standard & Poor's. Pricing on the loan
is in line with the typical level for that rating, one of the
bankers said.
Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala, rated
one notch higher, last week signed a $2 billion three-year
facility, paying 45 basis points over the relevant benchmark.
The telecom company's bid for Maroc Telecom is its first
public approach to a foreign company since a $12 billion bid for
a controlling stake in Kuwait's Zain failed two years
ago.
At that time it agreed on a debt package for the full bid
with banks, also split equally between two $3 billion term loans
and a $6 billion bridge-to-bond loan, but the seven months of
work which bankers put into arranging the finance ultimately
went unrewarded.
Separately, Qatar Telecom is also talking to banks about a
loan facility to finance its bid for the stake.
KT Corp is being advised by Credit Suisse, Societe
Generale and Citigroup Inc on the transaction.
(Reporting by David French and Dinesh Nair; editing by Jane
Baird)