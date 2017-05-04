PARIS May 4 Vivendi's pay-TV network Canal Plus confirmed on Thursday it had won an extension of rights to broadcast Formula One motor-racing in France for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Sources told Reuters earlier that the French broadcaster had retained the rights.

Canal Plus currently pays about $40 million a year to broadcast Formula One through a 2013 contract that expires this year. The pay-TV operator did not disclose the value of the new contract. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Adrian Croft)