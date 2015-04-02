PARIS, April 2 France's stock market regulator
asked Vivendi to "correct and clarify" comments made
against a U.S. hedge fund in which the group argued that the
fund's campaign risked running afoul of foreign media ownership
rules for pay-TV unit Canal Plus.
"Vivendi's communication on March 27 is not clear and rests
on an interpretation of the 1986 law (on foreign ownership of
media) that is at the very least highly debatable," said the AMF
in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"The AMF insists that Vivendi correct and clarify the
application of the rules in effect regarding the nationality of
non-European shareholders. The company plans to release a
statement today."
U.S. hedge fund P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM), which
says it owns 0.8 percent of Vivendi, wants shareholders to back
two resolutions at an April 17 annual meeting that would require
Vivendi to return 9 billion euros ($9.7 billion) to investors
after selling four of its six businesses.
But Vivendi says if it joins forces with others, PSAM could
be in breach of French law, which it says bans foreign ownership
of television channels of more than 20 percent, a limit which if
reached would put it at risk of losing its licence for Canal
Plus.
The company threatened PSAM and others who sided with it
with legal damages worth 5 to 9 billion euros if it were to lose
its licence to operate Canal Plus
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Andrew Callus)