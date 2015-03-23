* Fund says firm has too much cash, pays out too little

* Schoenfeld says Vivendi is significantly undervalued

* Shares jump 3.34 pct to new 6-year peak in high volume

* Fund says Universal or Canal+ sale could bring more cash (Recasts with PSAM statement, Vivendi comment)

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, March 23 U.S. hedge fund P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM) called on French media group Vivendi on Monday to pay 9 billion euros ($9.9 billion) in special dividends to boost its share price.

PSAM said in a statement its recommended payout would still leave Vivendi with 5 billion euros of excess cash that could be used to "significantly expand its scope of operations".

The Financial Times reported earlier that PSAM was weighing a challenge to Vivendi's strategy and dividend policy, as piloted by chairman and largest shareholder Vincent Bollore, at the annual shareholder meeting on April 17.

The deadline for shareholders to submit resolutions for voting at the meeting is midnight. The financial newspaper said PSAM, which owns less than 1 percent of Vivendi shares, has hired advisers in New York and Paris to plan a "proxy" fight.

"PSAM believes that Vivendi is significantly undervalued due to its excessive cash holdings, inadequate capital return policy and the uncertainty over Vivendi's future use of its capital," the U.S hedge fund said.

It said strategic acquirers paying a control premium for either Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG) or Canal Plus pay-TV business, or both, could "be a source of additional upside".

A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment on the special dividend request.

Vivendi shares closed 3.34 percent higher at 22.895 euros, setting a six-year high in the second-highest trading volume in three months. The French blue-chip CAC 40 index closed 0.7 percent lower.

Earlier on Monday, Vivendi said PSAM had urged it in a letter in December to sell Universal Music, one of its two remaining businesses alongside Canal Plus.

But it said board chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine had made it clear repeatedly that UMG was not for sale and along with Canal Plus constituted the "strategic pillars" in the building of a major media group.

"The management board opposes the dismantling of Vivendi," it said, adding that most shareholders backed its strategy.

"The majority of shareholders met recently are satisfied with the medium-term strategy enabling the group to create value through an ambitious internal and external development plan," Vivendi said in a statement in response to the FT report.

After a series of disposals since mid-2013, Vivendi has amassed a war chest to deploy on acquisitions and reward shareholders. It has promised to return 5.7 billion euros ($6.2 billion) to investors in coming years. ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Additional reporting by James Regan and Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Holmes and David Clarke)